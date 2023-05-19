Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head to Head Comparison

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -828.53% -178.45% Bavarian Nordic A/S -25.83% -8.53% -5.00%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,064.02%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 43.31 -$29.14 million ($1.28) -0.49 Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 7.75 -$73.95 million N/A N/A

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

