Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Clement Munroe Best III Sells 1,500 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,466,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

