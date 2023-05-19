BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock opened at $228.72 on Thursday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

