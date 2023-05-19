Beldex Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.26 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $231.20 million and $3.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.73 or 0.06744964 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,218,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,618,896 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.