Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,340 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,957. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

