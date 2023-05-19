Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO remained flat at $22.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.