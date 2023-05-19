Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

FISV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

