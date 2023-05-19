Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 2,126,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,044. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

