Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 313,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

