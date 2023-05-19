Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.54. 344,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,932. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.