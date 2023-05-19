Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 25,140 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after buying an additional 2,034,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after buying an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,816. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

