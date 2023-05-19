Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 609 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

DG stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,520. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

