Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 7,241 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 184,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 612,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 10,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,002. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.