Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes $269,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,171 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 856,855 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $68,520,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 3,405,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

