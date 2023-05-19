Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after buying an additional 1,076,651 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Trading Down 2.4 %

JD stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,090,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JD. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

