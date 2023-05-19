Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC reduced its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,905. The company has a market cap of $792.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

