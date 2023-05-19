Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

