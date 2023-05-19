BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

