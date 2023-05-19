B&I Capital AG Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B&I Capital AG raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 11.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 726,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 56,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,833,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 87,750 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

