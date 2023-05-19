B&I Capital AG Purchases 4,700 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

B&I Capital AG boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

