Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 195,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 303,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Insider Activity

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.