Bitcoin Private Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $942,938.14 and $10.51 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00125031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

