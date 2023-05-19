Bitcoin Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $26,863.73 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $520.56 billion and $14.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00429951 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00123628 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025286 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,377,743 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
