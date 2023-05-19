Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,094. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

