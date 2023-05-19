Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 33,278 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.79. 2,179,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

