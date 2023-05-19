Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TROW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 307,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,334. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.