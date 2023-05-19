Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 56,518 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 62,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $42.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

