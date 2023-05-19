Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

