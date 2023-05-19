Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 540 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after buying an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 450,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,401. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

