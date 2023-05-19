Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 5,901 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Aflac by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 195,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,306. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

