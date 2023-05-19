Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $627,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $113.95. 447,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

