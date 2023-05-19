BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Income Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income Trust stock remained flat at $12.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,506. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

