Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,788 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,135,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,276,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 902,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 642,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,042. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

