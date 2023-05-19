Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $81,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. New Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 905,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,926. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

