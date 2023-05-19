Blair William & Co. IL Buys 50,157 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.29% of Rockwell Automation worth $85,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $279.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,663. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

