Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $72,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.81. 769,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.47. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

