Blair William & Co. IL Has $491.90 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $491,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.33. 198,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,662. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

