Blair William & Co. IL Has $94.48 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354,871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $94,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PYPL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. 8,030,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,910,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.