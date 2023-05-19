Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $114,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.72. 1,420,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,283. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $447.51. The company has a market capitalization of $419.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.60 and its 200-day moving average is $359.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

