Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 29,503 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of ResMed worth $70,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $192.85 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.