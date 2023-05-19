Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of AMETEK worth $105,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.43. 302,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

