Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $200,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Price Performance

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.