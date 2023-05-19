Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $169,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

ACN stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.50. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

