Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $13,810.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $13,810.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

