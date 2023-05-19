Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

