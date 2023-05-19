Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 666 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $331.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.18. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,965. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

