Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,322 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

