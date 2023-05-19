Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

