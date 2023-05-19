BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $192.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of MMC opened at $179.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

