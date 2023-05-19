BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $381.73 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.14 billion and $381.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $308.87 or 0.01150491 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,922 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,108.7335911. The last known price of BNB is 313.99115718 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1371 active market(s) with $431,158,325.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

